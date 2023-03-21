LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Insider Steve Flavell Sells 256,244 Shares

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) insider Steve Flavell sold 256,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,687.32 ($9,440.40).

LoopUp Group Stock Performance

LON LOOP traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3 ($0.04). 364,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.05. LoopUp Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.34 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

About LoopUp Group

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. The company offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events calls services.

