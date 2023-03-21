LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP) Insider Steve Flavell Sells 256,244 Shares

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP – Get Rating) insider Steve Flavell sold 256,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,687.32 ($9,440.40).
LoopUp Group Stock Performance
LON LOOP traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3 ($0.04). 364,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.05. LoopUp Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 16.34 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
About LoopUp Group
