Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

