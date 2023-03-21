Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW opened at $196.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $238.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

