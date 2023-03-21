Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 109,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 29,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$23.19 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

