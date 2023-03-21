Margaret A. Horn Sells 1,230 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Revolution Medicines Price Performance
RVMD traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. 904,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,471. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.37.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.
About Revolution Medicines
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
