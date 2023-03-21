Margaret A. Horn Sells 1,230 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,350.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $21.37. 904,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,471. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $31.37.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 702.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 821.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.