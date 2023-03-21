Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Lifted to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MAKSY. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 100 ($1.23) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.83.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of MAKSY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.72. 12,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.11.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

