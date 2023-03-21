Martin Robert Ferron Sells 40,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOAGet Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00.

Shares of NOA traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.30. 31,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,182. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.81.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

