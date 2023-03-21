Martin Robert Ferron Sells 40,000 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00.
Shares of NOA traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.30. 31,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,182. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$12.65 and a one year high of C$24.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$588.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.
North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.
