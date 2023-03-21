Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) Director Purchases C$150,741.00 in Stock

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 15,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$150,741.00.

Martinrea International Stock Up 4.9 %

Martinrea International stock traded up C$0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,759. Martinrea International Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.43 and a 52-week high of C$15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.41.

Martinrea International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Martinrea International Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on MRE. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Further Reading

