Mdex Trading Up 3.2% Over Last Week (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Mdex token can now be bought for $0.0836 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $79.41 million and $4.04 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,127,250 tokens. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MDEX.COM is a decentralized platform for cross-chain transactions and deployed on BSC, HECO and Ethereum. Its transaction volume and TVL are at the top of the DEX rankings by CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. MDEX aims to integrate the advantages of multiple chains to build a high-performance compound DEX ecology. The dual mining mechanism of liquidity mining and transaction mining provides participants with maximum rewards. MDEX is now available on Heco and BSC, and users can use MDEX Bridge to complete cross-chain transactions on Heco, Ethereum and BSC.Committed to building a DeFi platform integrating DEX, IMO and DAO, MDEX provides one-stop liquidity services for high-quality assets and brings users a safe, reliable, diversified and cost-effective transaction experience. MDEX.COM provides fast, diverse and economical crypto transaction services.”

