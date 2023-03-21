Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:SHWZ) Shares Down 4.6%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SHWZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.15. 31,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 50,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Medicine Man Technologies Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.37.

About Medicine Man Technologies

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It operates through the following segments: Products, Licensing and Consulting, and Corporate, Infrastructure, and Other. The Products segment sells merchandise directly to customers via e-commerce portals, through proprietary websites and retail locations.

