Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 50,690 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $135.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.