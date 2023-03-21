Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 1,102 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.47. 272,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

