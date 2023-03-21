Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after buying an additional 115,259 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 24.5% during the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,725,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,565,000 after buying an additional 339,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,540,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $242,384,000 after buying an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,417,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $223,077,000 after buying an additional 84,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.57. 317,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,005. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

