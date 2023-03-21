Merit Financial Group LLC Has $119.29 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up about 4.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 3.32% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $119,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 120,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 843,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,106,000 after buying an additional 9,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.65. The company had a trading volume of 435,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,965. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.