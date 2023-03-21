Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
BATS:BBSA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,903 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA)
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.