Merit Financial Group LLC Has $6 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,512 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS:BBSA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 10,903 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

