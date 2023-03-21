Merit Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,234 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $307.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,172,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,286,934. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

