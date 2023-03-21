Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after buying an additional 725,364 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.52. 8,711,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,041,344. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

