Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 796.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,747 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.60. 1,938,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,810. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37.

