Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $187.85. 18,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,620. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $170.83 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

