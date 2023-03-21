Merit Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 187,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSMO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $133,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA XSMO traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $45.27. 8,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,198. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.87.

