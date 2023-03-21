Metadium (META) Hits Market Cap of $52.40 Million

Metadium (META) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Metadium has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $52.40 million and $2.55 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00358680 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,343.86 or 0.26053040 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 75.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010175 BTC.

Metadium Coin Profile

Metadium’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.

Total supply *Powered by Metadium.io APIs*”

Metadium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

