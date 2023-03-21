Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.05 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Metahero has a market capitalization of $25.05 million and approximately $643,229.95 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.41 or 0.01217854 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009768 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.30 or 0.01544681 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00020952 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.