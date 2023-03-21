Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of MAA traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,032,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,311. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.93. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,319.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $379,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

