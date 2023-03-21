Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 4%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65. 26,295 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 322,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,860,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,749,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after buying an additional 353,337 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,788,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,244,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 261,950 shares during the period. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 670,000 shares during the period.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

