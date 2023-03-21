Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after buying an additional 3,301,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after buying an additional 438,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after purchasing an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. 983,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,884,415. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $91.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

