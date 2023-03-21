Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $290.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSI opened at $268.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.64 and its 200-day moving average is $253.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

