Nano (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.46 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last week, Nano has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003131 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $117.46 million and approximately $848,376.30 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,150.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00291857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00073435 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.53 or 0.00541832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.71 or 0.00474980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003549 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

