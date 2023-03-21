Nano (XNO) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00003145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $117.46 million and approximately $974,417.68 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nano has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,025.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.61 or 0.00291205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00074099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00537774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.36 or 0.00475831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

