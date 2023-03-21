Neblio Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.01 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. Neblio has a market cap of $22.63 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for $1.14 or 0.00004074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,853,089 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

