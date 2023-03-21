Nebulas 24-Hour Volume Tops $81,726.02 (NAS)

Nebulas (NAS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last week, Nebulas has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $81,726.02 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.27 or 0.00359620 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,360.62 or 0.26138429 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009500 BTC.

About Nebulas

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,915,338 coins and its circulating supply is 64,403,535 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

