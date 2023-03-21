New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Trading Up 0.5%

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.33. 128 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

New China Life Insurance Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.