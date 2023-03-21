New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 8.0% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $309,689,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.92. 1,485,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,134,435. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

