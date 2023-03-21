Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 11.3% Higher

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 474,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,325,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 103.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

