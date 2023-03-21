Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Trading 11.3% Higher

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 474,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,325,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Newegg Commerce in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
