NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NIKE from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities raised NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $129.66.

NYSE NKE opened at $121.20 on Friday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $187.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

