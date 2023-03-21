NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24, RTT News reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $4.41 on Tuesday, reaching $125.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,539,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,220. The company has a market cap of $194.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.05.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HSBC lifted their price target on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.66.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.