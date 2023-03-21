NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.51

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 6982 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

