North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522,722 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $232.41. 702,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $223.30 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

