North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $467,092,000 after purchasing an additional 105,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $3.25 on Tuesday, reaching $180.59. The stock had a trading volume of 6,624,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,144,695. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $165.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

