North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 270,399 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 544,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,868,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 31.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The stock had a trading volume of 36,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,818. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

In other Adams Natural Resources Fund news, Director Mary Chris Jammet bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $29,995.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,986.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

