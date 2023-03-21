Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for 3.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $19,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

NYSE:NOC traded up $2.09 on Tuesday, hitting $451.35. 132,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $459.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.42. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $430.93 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

