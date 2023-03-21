Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 120 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.8% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5,200,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,119,362. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average is $165.81.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

