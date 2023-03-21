Northside Capital Management LLC Buys 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,186 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Down 0.7 %

WMT stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,321,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. The company has a market capitalization of $377.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

