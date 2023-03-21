Northside Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,273 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.01. 11,609,179 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.75. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

