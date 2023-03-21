Northside Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,286 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,286 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.74.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $100.80. 1,128,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,217,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average is $97.52. The firm has a market cap of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

