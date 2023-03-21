Northside Capital Management LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after purchasing an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Accenture by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.50.

Accenture Trading Up 1.3 %

ACN stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.95. 814,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.69. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total value of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at $50,686,265.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.