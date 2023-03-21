Norwood Financial Corp Sells 810 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Norwood Financial Corp lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Norwood Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in Cintas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $441.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.78 and a 200-day moving average of $431.78.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

