Norwood Financial Corp Sells 89 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Norwood Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 204,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $971,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,521,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $325.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.92 and its 200-day moving average is $297.94. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $261.80 and a 52-week high of $402.33. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

