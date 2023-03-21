NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Shares Down 3.4%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) was down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 106,622 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,064,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 33.17, a current ratio of 33.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the development of the Donlin Gold project in Alaska. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Featured Articles

