Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $145.32. The company had a trading volume of 468,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,881. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $145.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

