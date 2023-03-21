Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRB) Trading 6.6% Higher

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.47. 11,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 10,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Nutriband Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Nutriband

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutriband by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutriband in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutriband by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutriband

Nutriband, Inc engages in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. It delivers abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system which provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. It operates through the Pocono Coated Products and Active Intelligence segments.

